 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Ballistic Missile from Yemen

RIYADH – Saudi air defense intercepted on Friday a ballistic missile fired across the border from Yemen, where the kingdom-led Arab coalition has been conducting a military intervention against Iranian-backed rebels since 2015.

Spokesman for the Arab Coalition Col. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the rocket launched toward the Najran region, near the border with Yemen, was aimed at civilian areas, causing material damage.

He added that shrapnel from the missile interception caused minor damage to the private property of a Saudi citizen.

Al-Maliki described the attack as “hostile” and called for the international community to take measures in order to halt “blatant Iranian violations.”

Earlier in the day, Houthi-linked al-Masirah TV said Houthis fired a short-range ballistic missile into a military camp, claiming the operation was successful.

This was the fourth missile launched toward Saudi Arabia since November, two of which allegedly targeted Riyadh and the other the southern city of Khamis Mushait.

In the missile attacks against Riyadh, the Houthis targeted the Saudi international airport in November and a government meeting at Yamama Royal Palace in December.

Yamama Palace houses the office of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved