

Saudi Arabia Intercepts Ballistic Missile from Yemen



RIYADH – Saudi air defense intercepted on Friday a ballistic missile fired across the border from Yemen, where the kingdom-led Arab coalition has been conducting a military intervention against Iranian-backed rebels since 2015.



Spokesman for the Arab Coalition Col. Turki al-Maliki said in a statement that the rocket launched toward the Najran region, near the border with Yemen, was aimed at civilian areas, causing material damage.



He added that shrapnel from the missile interception caused minor damage to the private property of a Saudi citizen.



Al-Maliki described the attack as “hostile” and called for the international community to take measures in order to halt “blatant Iranian violations.”



Earlier in the day, Houthi-linked al-Masirah TV said Houthis fired a short-range ballistic missile into a military camp, claiming the operation was successful.



This was the fourth missile launched toward Saudi Arabia since November, two of which allegedly targeted Riyadh and the other the southern city of Khamis Mushait.



In the missile attacks against Riyadh, the Houthis targeted the Saudi international airport in November and a government meeting at Yamama Royal Palace in December.



Yamama Palace houses the office of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz.



