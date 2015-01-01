 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
  Sports

Serena Williams Pulls Out of Australian Open

Serena Williams Pulls Out of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Defending champion Serena Williams withdrew on Friday from the Australian Open, less than 24 hours after Britain’s Andy Murray headed home from Brisbane due to an ongoing hip problem.

Although she has vowed to return to top-level play just four months after giving birth, Williams said she realized she was not where she wanted herself to be after competing in Abu Dhabi.

“My coach and team always said ‘only go to tournaments when you are prepared to go all the way.’ I can compete – but I don’t want to just compete,” the 36-year-old American said, according to the Grand Slam tournament’s website.

“I want to do far better than that and to do so, I will need a little more time. With that being said, and even though I am disappointed about it, I’ve decided not to compete in the Australian Open this year,” added Williams, who gave birth last September.

Williams, who won 2017 Australian Open while she was pregnant, intended to return to tennis after the birth of her first child.
 

