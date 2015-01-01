

Georgia Court Sentences in Absentia Former President to 3 Years in Prison



TBILISI – The Georgian justice system sentenced on Friday former president Mikheil Saakashvili, who is currently a resident of Ukraine, to three years of imprisonment for abuse of power.



Saakashvili was sentenced for misusing his powers in 2008 by pardoning four officials from the Interior Ministry accused of murdering a local bank employee near Tbilisi.



The ex-president is also accused of involvement in the falsification of an official investigation, for which then-Interior Minister Ivane Merabishvili was tried in 2014.



Public prosecutor Irakli Nadareishvili said that this case should serve as a warning for politicians that no matter what office they hold, that everyone is equal before the law and using their position for personal advantage was unacceptable.



Saakashvili’s lawyer defended her client’s innocence, whereas supporters of the politician gathered near the court to denounce his “political persecution.”



Saakashvili, 50, lost his citizenship in Georgia after he became a Ukrainian citizen in May 2015.



He faces three other charges of corruption, which could see him imprisoned for up to 11 years.



Although he cannot return to Georgia, Saakashvili’s presence is still notable in the country’s political sphere through his party, the opposition United National Movement, which lost the legislative elections in October 2016 to the ruling Georgian Dream Party.



The Georgian authorities have called for the extradition of Saakashvili from Ukraine.



