Australian Navy Ship Makes 2nd Drugs Seizure in a Week in Arabian Sea



SYDNEY – A Royal Australian Navy frigate seized more than 3.5 tons of illegal drugs with an estimated street value of AU$181 million ($141 million) during an operation in the Arabian Sea, Australia’s Navy said on Friday.



The haul was interdicted one week after the HMAS Warramunga carried narcotics seizures from three vessels between Dec. 27-29.



Warramunga, with support from a British Royal Navy helicopter, intercepted and boarded a vessel on Jan. 3 in the Arabian Sea after it was “assessed to be engaged in possible illegal activity.”



“The illegal narcotics are estimated to be valued at more than AU$181 million, taking Warramunga’s total seizures to more than 11.5 tons of hashish and 69 kg of heroin, valued at approximately AU$596 million,” a statement by the Royal Australian Navy said.



The seizure was carried out by the Australian-led Combined Task Force, a multinational naval task force which monitors shipping in the Middle East and Horn of Africa as part of efforts to tackle terrorism and the narcotics trade which funds terrorist activities.



“This operation highlights the excellent cooperation shown by nations contributing to Combined Maritime Forces operations in the Middle East, which are making an impact on the flow of illegal narcotics that fund terrorist networks,” Commodore Mal Wise said.



The Gulf region is one of the main smuggling routes for opium and heroin, most of which is produced in Afghanistan and Southeast Asia, particularly Myanmar and Laos, according to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime.



