 
Caracas,
Saturday
January 6,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Curry, Thompson Shine as Warriors Beat Rockets

HOUSTON – The Golden State Warriors lived up to their reputation as the best team in the NBA and current league leaders on Thursday as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson dominated in a 124-114 road win at the Houston Rockets.

Curry scored 29 points, including four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and five assists, leading the Warriors attack, which dominated scoring in the fourth quarter and registered their third consecutive victory.

The star point guard played his 600th game for the Warriors, becoming the 10th player in the history of the franchise to do so.

Thompson had 28 points after converting 6 of his 10 three-point attempts, the second highest scorer on the night for the Warriors (31-8), who consolidated their lead at the top of the Western Conference.

Draymond Green also impressed by getting a triple-double of 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.

Despite Kevin Durant missing the game through injury, the Warriors demonstrated the strength of their bench as they registered their ninth consecutive win on the road.

Golden State leads the league in road wins with 16 this season.

Veteran Andre Iguodala, returning from injury, replaced Durant and had 10 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds.

The Rockets, also playing without their star forward James Harden, were able to disrupt the scoring spree of Warriors and even had a nine-point lead at one point, but their defense faltered in the fourth quarter and they could not hold back the best attack in the league.

The teams were neck-and-neck for most of the game, but the Warriors managed to open up a seven-point lead with 3:30 minutes left in the fourth, and then scored five more points on the trot, including a 3-pointer by Curry, to take the score to 120-109, a gap which the Rockets were unable to bridge.

For the Rockets, Eric Gordon scored 30 points, including 17 in the first half, and Gerald Green put up 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, his best career performance.

The Rockets’ Chris Paul also shined with 28 points, converting 5 of 10 three-pointer attempts and making nine assists and seven rebounds, although they were not enough to stop the NBA’s outstanding club.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved