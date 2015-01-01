HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Curry, Thompson Shine as Warriors Beat Rockets



HOUSTON – The Golden State Warriors lived up to their reputation as the best team in the NBA and current league leaders on Thursday as Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson dominated in a 124-114 road win at the Houston Rockets.



Curry scored 29 points, including four 3-pointers, nine rebounds and five assists, leading the Warriors attack, which dominated scoring in the fourth quarter and registered their third consecutive victory.



The star point guard played his 600th game for the Warriors, becoming the 10th player in the history of the franchise to do so.



Thompson had 28 points after converting 6 of his 10 three-point attempts, the second highest scorer on the night for the Warriors (31-8), who consolidated their lead at the top of the Western Conference.



Draymond Green also impressed by getting a triple-double of 17 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists.



Despite Kevin Durant missing the game through injury, the Warriors demonstrated the strength of their bench as they registered their ninth consecutive win on the road.



Golden State leads the league in road wins with 16 this season.



Veteran Andre Iguodala, returning from injury, replaced Durant and had 10 points, 8 assists and 3 rebounds.



The Rockets, also playing without their star forward James Harden, were able to disrupt the scoring spree of Warriors and even had a nine-point lead at one point, but their defense faltered in the fourth quarter and they could not hold back the best attack in the league.



The teams were neck-and-neck for most of the game, but the Warriors managed to open up a seven-point lead with 3:30 minutes left in the fourth, and then scored five more points on the trot, including a 3-pointer by Curry, to take the score to 120-109, a gap which the Rockets were unable to bridge.



For the Rockets, Eric Gordon scored 30 points, including 17 in the first half, and Gerald Green put up 29 points, including eight 3-pointers, his best career performance.



The Rockets’ Chris Paul also shined with 28 points, converting 5 of 10 three-pointer attempts and making nine assists and seven rebounds, although they were not enough to stop the NBA’s outstanding club.



