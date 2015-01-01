HOME | World (Click here for more)

Number of North Koreans Defecting to South Korea Fell 21% in 2017



SEOUL – The number of North Koreans defecting to South Korea dropped 21 percent in 2017 to its lowest level since Kim Jong-un came to power six years ago, according to data released by South Korea’s government on Friday.



A total of 1,127 North Koreans arrived in the South in the year 2017 as compared to 1,418 in 2016, the South Korean Unification Ministry said on Friday.



The 2017 figure marks the lowest since the North Korean leader Kim Jong-un assumed power in December 2011, and since then he has tightened border controls to prevent North Koreans escaping to the South.



The number of defectors peaked in 2009, at 2,914, although it has been falling since the arrival of the third generation of the Kim dynasty came to power.



Experts believe that security has been bolstered especially since the second half of 2015, when more border controls and high-tension barbed wire fences were set up around the Tumen River, which separates China from northeastern North Korea.



Last year, the vast majority of defectors were again women (83 percent), thus maintaining the trend, as women make up 71 percent of all North Korean defectors to the South.



A total of 31,339 North Koreans have managed to flee to the neighboring country after the Korean War (1950-1953) ended with an armistice, but no peace treaty has ever been signed. The tally surpassed 30,000 in November 2016.



Unable to cross to South Korea by land, the majority of North Korean defectors choose to cross the Amnok or Tumen rivers to reach China and from there to a third country – mainly Thailand and Mongolia – where they ask for asylum at South Korean embassies and consulates, something they cannot do in China.



China wants to avoid mass migrations of North Koreans and does not consider them as refugees but as “economic migrants.” If defectors are found in China they are forcibly repatriated to North Korea, where torture and imprisonment await them as documented by humanitarian groups and the United Nations.



