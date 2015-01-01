HOME | World (Click here for more)

North Korea Agrees to Talks with South Korea on Jan. 9



SEOUL – North Korea agreed on Friday to meet with South Korean officials on Jan. 9 to discuss the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, the South Korean Yonhap news agency reported on Friday.



A spokesperson for the South Korean Unification Ministry told EFE that North Korea on Friday sent a letter by fax to the South’s liaison office in the truce Panmunjom Village explaining that they accept the offer to meet on Jan. 9.



The spokesperson added that the agenda of the meeting will be about the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics as well as the general improvement of the relations between the two Koreas.



The two countries, which have been technically at war for more than 65 years, have not held such a high-level meeting since the end of 2015.



North Korean leader Kim Jong-un expressed in his New Year’s message his desire for rapprochement with the South and his wishes to have North Korean athletes participate in the PyeongChang Winter Olympics, after 2017 was marked by North Korea’s continuous weapons tests and verbal wars with the United States.



Seoul then proposed to hold a meeting on Jan. 9 and Pyongyang decided to reopen the communication lines in Panmunjom Village on Wednesday to facilitate contacts, after they had not been used for two years.



The announcement of the bilateral meeting came one day after Seoul and Washington announced that they will postpone the start of their annual military maneuvers to avoid coinciding with the PyeongChang Winter Olympics and Paralympic Games, which will be held from Feb. 9 to March 18.



At the end of 2017, Seoul already urged Washington to consider the postponement of the maneuvers to eschew further responses, such as new weapons tests, from the North Korean regime, which usually considers these military exercises as a provocation to invade its territory.



The Seoul-Pyongyang rapprochement can contribute to easing the tensions, caused by Pyongyang’s consistent ballistic weapons tests and US President Donald Trump’s belligerent rhetoric, which marked 2017.



