

Celta Holds Barça 1-1 in Copa del Rey



VIGO, Spain – Celta and Barcelona played to a 1-1 draw on Thursday in the first leg of their Copa de Rey round-of-16 tie.



While the only change Celta coach Juan Carlos Unzue made to his usual line-up was in goal, where he gave the nod to backup keeper Sergio Alvarez, Barça’s Ernesto Valverde left Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Andres Iniesta out of the squad in favor of some fresh faces.



Jose Arnaiz, brought up from the B team for the occasion, gave Barcelona the lead with a goal in the 15th minute, only to see Pione Sisto equalize for the hosts six minutes later.



Barça were much improved in the second half, but failed to convert chances into goals, leaving everything to be settled when the teams face each other next Thursday at Camp Nou.



Real Madrid, meanwhile, all but punched their ticket for the quarterfinal, winning 3-0 away to second-division side Numancia.



Playing without Cristiano Ronaldo, the Blancos benefited from the return from injury Gareth Bale, who converted from the spot in the 34th minute to put the visitors up 1-0.



The second goal, also on a penalty, didn’t come until the 87th minute, courtesy of Isco Alarcon.



Borja Mayoral scored from open play in stoppage time to make it 3-0.



Numancia played the final third of the match with 10 men, as Dimanka was sent off in the 59th minute after picking up a second yellow card.



