

Two Argentine Fugitives Arrested in Uruguay



MONTEVIDEO – Two Argentines wanted in their own country for financial crimes were detained on Thursday in the Uruguayan province of Maldonado, officials said.



The fugitives were arrested in possession of guns and ammunition, more than $500,000 in cash, luxury vehicles and jewelry, Uruguay’s interior ministry said in a statement.



The operation began shortly after 6:30 am at a beachfront residence in Playa Verde, Maldonado, and was carried out by Uruguayan police in cooperation with Interpol.



While the interior ministry identified the detainees only as a 54-year-old man and a woman of 33, Uruguayan media said the male in custody is Argentine union boss Marcelo Balcedo, accused of embezzling members’ money.



