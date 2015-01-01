 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Tottenham Salvages 1-1 Draw with West Ham

LONDON – A goal by Heung-Win Son six minutes from the end of regulation allowed Tottenham Hotspur to avoid a 1-0 home loss to fellow Londoners West Ham United on Thursday in the final match of the Premier League’s hectic holiday period.

Playing in front of 50,000 at Wembley, Spurs dominated possession but struggled to generate decent chances against a West Ham side that emphasized defense.

Though the game had only two goals, both of them were beauties.

On a rare foray into the offensive zone, West Ham’s Pedro Obiang loosed a shot from 30 yards out that eluded Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.

Son’s equalizer in the 84th minute was also the result of an effort from distance.

Tottenham, with 41 points from 22 matches, remain in fifth place, three behind Liverpool in the fight for the final Champions League berth.

The Hammers, who emerged from the drop zone Tuesday with a 2-1 win against West Brom, climb to 22 points and sit 15th in the Premier League table.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved