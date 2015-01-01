

Tottenham Salvages 1-1 Draw with West Ham



LONDON – A goal by Heung-Win Son six minutes from the end of regulation allowed Tottenham Hotspur to avoid a 1-0 home loss to fellow Londoners West Ham United on Thursday in the final match of the Premier League’s hectic holiday period.



Playing in front of 50,000 at Wembley, Spurs dominated possession but struggled to generate decent chances against a West Ham side that emphasized defense.



Though the game had only two goals, both of them were beauties.



On a rare foray into the offensive zone, West Ham’s Pedro Obiang loosed a shot from 30 yards out that eluded Spurs goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to give the Hammers a 1-0 lead in the 70th minute.



Son’s equalizer in the 84th minute was also the result of an effort from distance.



Tottenham, with 41 points from 22 matches, remain in fifth place, three behind Liverpool in the fight for the final Champions League berth.



The Hammers, who emerged from the drop zone Tuesday with a 2-1 win against West Brom, climb to 22 points and sit 15th in the Premier League table.



