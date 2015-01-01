 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
  HOME | Mexico

Former Mexican Governor Wanted for Corruption Extradited from Panama

PANAMA CITY – Panamanian authorities on Thursday extradited the fugitive former governor of the southeastern Mexican state of Quintana Roo.

Roberto Borge, a former member of the ruling Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI) who had been detained since Sept. 21 at Panama’s National Police headquarters after officials declared him a flight risk, was turned over to Mexican authorities Thursday morning at an air base in Panama City.

Mexico’s Attorney General’s Office issued an arrest order on May 31 for Borge, who is accused of money laundering and other crimes.

Borge, who governed Quintana Roo from 2011 until 2016, was arrested on June 4 at Panama City’s Tocumen International Airport while preparing to board a flight for Paris.

Panama’s government last month signed a resolution for Borge’s extradition after the Central American nation’s Supreme Court rejected legal challenges filed by the Mexican politician’s attorneys.

Mexico’s government on Thursday thanked Panama for its cooperation in detaining and extraditing Borge.

In a joint statement, Mexico’s AG’s office and Foreign Relations Secretariat said Borge would face a federal charge of money laundering and also be tried at the local level for abuse of power, embezzlement of public funds and irregular conduct in public office.
 

