

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Blast in Afghan Capital



KABUL – Islamic State issued a claim of responsibility for Thursday’s suicide attack in the Afghan capital that left 11 people dead and 25 others wounded.



In a message posted on the jihadist Web site Amaq, IS said one of its members detonated the explosive and that the casualty figures were much higher than those released by the Afghan government.



President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement “energetically” condemning the attack.



“The criminals should understand that with their actions against Islam and humanity, they will find refuge nowhere in the country, and will meet with the resounding response from the brave security forces,” Afghanistan’s leader said.



The attack took place around 8:45 pm in the east Kabul neighborhood of Banaee, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told EFE.



The target was a contingent of police monitoring a minor protest, he said.



Five police officers were among the dead, while 11 of their comrades were hurt, Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told EFE.



“The suicide attacker was on foot and wore a vest loaded with explosives that he detonated against the police who were watching the demonstration,” Mujahid said.



Islamic State has been behind a succession of major attacks in Kabul, where 40 people died a few days ago in a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim cultural center.



The capital was the scene last May of the worst terrorist incident in Afghanistan since 2001, a truck bombing that killed 150 people and left more than 300 wounded.



