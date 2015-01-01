 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Islamic State Claims Responsibility for Blast in Afghan Capital

KABUL – Islamic State issued a claim of responsibility for Thursday’s suicide attack in the Afghan capital that left 11 people dead and 25 others wounded.

In a message posted on the jihadist Web site Amaq, IS said one of its members detonated the explosive and that the casualty figures were much higher than those released by the Afghan government.

President Ashraf Ghani issued a statement “energetically” condemning the attack.

“The criminals should understand that with their actions against Islam and humanity, they will find refuge nowhere in the country, and will meet with the resounding response from the brave security forces,” Afghanistan’s leader said.

The attack took place around 8:45 pm in the east Kabul neighborhood of Banaee, interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi told EFE.

The target was a contingent of police monitoring a minor protest, he said.

Five police officers were among the dead, while 11 of their comrades were hurt, Kabul police spokesman Basir Mujahid told EFE.

“The suicide attacker was on foot and wore a vest loaded with explosives that he detonated against the police who were watching the demonstration,” Mujahid said.

Islamic State has been behind a succession of major attacks in Kabul, where 40 people died a few days ago in a suicide bombing at a Shiite Muslim cultural center.

The capital was the scene last May of the worst terrorist incident in Afghanistan since 2001, a truck bombing that killed 150 people and left more than 300 wounded.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved