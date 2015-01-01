 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Dimitrov Begins Brisbane Title Defense with Hard Fought Victory

BRISBANE, Australia – Bulgaria’s Grigor Dimitrov had to rally from a set down and stave off two match points before eking out a 4-6, 7-6 (8), 6-3 win Thursday night over Australian wildcard John Millman in the second round of the Brisbane International tennis tournament.

The top seed and defending champion saved those match points in the second-set tiebreaker and then went on to clinch victory in two hours and 35 minutes thanks to a single break of serve in the third set.

Dimitrov barely advanced in what was his first competitive match since winning his maiden ATP Finals title in London in November.

In Friday’s quarterfinals, the world No. 3 will take on British world No. 50 Kyle Edmund, who battled past South Korea’s Hyeon Chung 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-4.

Uzbek Denis Istomin and Ryan Harrison of the United States will square off in another quarterfinal match at this Australian Open tune-up after recording victories on Thursday.

In women’s singles, sixth-ranked Ukrainian Elina Svitolina advanced to the semifinals when British rival Johanna Konta withdrew from the match with a hip injury. Svitolina was leading 1-6, 7-6 (6), 3-2 when Konta retired.

Svitolina will next square off on Friday against Czech defending champion Karolina Pliskova, the world No. 4, with a final berth at stake.

Pliskova defeated Estonian Kaia Kanepi 3-6, 7-5, 6-2.

Friday’s other women’s singles semifinal will pit Latvia’s Anastasija Sevastova against Belarus’ Aliaksandra Sasnovich.
 

