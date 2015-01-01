 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
At Least 14 Killed, Dozens Injured in Train Crash in South Africa

JOHANNESBURG – At least 14 people were killed and dozens were injured when a train crashed into vehicles in central South Africa, emergency services said on Thursday.

Emergency assistance group Netcare911 said they were attending to the crash in the area of Kroonstad, a city 180 kilometers (112 miles) south west of Johannesburg, along with other emergency services.

“14 people have so far been declared deceased, emergency workers on scene believe death toll could rise as operations continue,” said Netcare911 on their official Twitter account.

Transport minister Joe Maswanganyi is on the scene.

Images shared on social media by emergency medical service company ER24 showed the train charred beside a wrecked car and truck.
 

