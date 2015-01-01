

Federer, Bencic Lead Switzerland to Hopman Cup Final



PERTH, Australia – With two singles wins, Roger Federer and Belinda Bencic secured Switzerland on Thursday a place at the Hopman Cup final as Group B winner.



The 19-time Grand Slam champion Federer, who has yet to lose a match in this edition of the exhibition tournament, defeated United States’ Jack Sock 7-6 (5), 7-5.



“I thought it was a very entertaining match for both of us and we got to interact with the crowd, which was great,” Federer said.



Bencic also prevailed over the US’ CoCo Vandeweghe 7-6 (6), 6-4 to secure the win.



“Last year we were so close to getting into the final,” Bencic said. “We’ve made it after Roger won a great first point for us and I’m so glad I could close it out.”



Federer and Bencic will now play together against Vandeweghe and Sock in a meaningless but obligatory Group B doubles match.



This is Switzerland’s fourth Hopman Cup final following their last Hopman Cup victory in 2001, when Federer teamed up with now retired Martina Hingis.



Switzerland is scheduled to take on the Group A winner in this Saturday’s final.



For a berth in the final, Germany is scheduled to take on Australia while Belgium is to play against Canada.



