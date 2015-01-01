

Jailed Catalan Leader Appears at Spain Court to Appeal for His Release



MADRID – The jailed former vice-president of Spain’s Catalonia region who could face rebellion and sedition charges appealed on Thursday for his release at a Supreme Court hearing where he told judges he was a man of peace who sought bilateral negotiations with the Spanish State.



Oriol Junqueras, 48, has been held in a prison near Madrid since Catalonia’s unilateral independence bid in October 2017 while an investigation into possible sedition, rebellion and misuse of public funds was ongoing.



“Junqueras requested he be allowed the freedom to represent the people who voted for him, the freedom to be with his family and also manage the situation (with Catalonia) through dialogue and bilateral negotiations,” the ousted Catalan leader’s lawyer, Andreu Van Den Eynde, told journalists in Madrid.



According to sources who were present at the hearing, Junqueras told judges that his commitment to peace was linked to his religious convictions.



The left-wing politician was removed from his post as vice president of Catalonia by the Spanish government on Oct. 28, 2017, when it activated Article 155 of the Constitution that restricts Catalonia’s regional autonomy, dissolved regional institutions and temporarily brought them under Madrid’s direct rule.



Junqueras, and several other senior members of the now-defunct separatist cabinet, were imprisoned and placed under investigation while Carles Puigdemont, the ex-regional president, was in self-imposed exile in Brussels.



Spain’s Supreme Court said it would not publish on Thursday a final decision on whether or not to free Junqueras but prosecutors attending the hearing petitioned the judges to uphold the Catalan politician’s preventative imprisonment while the investigation was ongoing.



Should his appeal fail, Junqueras was to request a transfer from the prison where he is being held just south of Madrid to one in Catalonia, located in northeastern Spain.



The aim would be to attend plenary sessions at the regional parliament or even assume the role of regional president, considering that the separatist parties, including his Republican Left of Catalonia (ERC), took the majority share of votes in the Dec. 21 snap elections.



An arrest warrant for Puigdemont remained in place in Spain, where he is wanted for an investigation into the same charges as Junqueras.



Although the pro-Spanish unity Citizens party took the largest share of votes in the regional ballot, the overall majority shared by the separatists was regarded by the likes of Junqueras and Puigdemont as the Catalan voter’s rejection of the constitutional measures enacted by the central government of Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy.



Both former leaders have reiterated calls for dialogue with Madrid.



