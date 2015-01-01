 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Calm Prevails in Tehran Streets, Pro-Regime Marches Continue in Other Cities

TEHRAN – Calm reigned in the streets of Tehran on Thursday, after the Iranian authorities ended the anti-government protests, while supporters of the regime took to the streets once again in other cities of Iran.

The main avenues and squares of the capital, including Enqelab square which was the scene of unrest and clashes in recent days, remained tranquil on Thursday.

The daily routine returned to the city center after several days of greater security force presence to contain the protests.

The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, Mohammad Ali Jafari, said Wednesday that the “seditious” anti-government protests which began last week were over.

Clashes between protesters and security forces have left at least 20 people dead, while more than a thousand have been arrested.

Iranian Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani Fazli on Thursday downplayed the importance of these anti-government demonstrations, putting the number of participants at 42,000.

Fazli, who denounced the anti-government protests as a conspiracy by Iran’s “enemies” to weaken the country, claimed that small protests continued in some provinces only due to the tolerance of the authorities.

In response to these protests, tens of thousands of Iranians took to the streets of some cities on Wednesday and Thursday to express their support for the Islamic Republic regime and condemn the recent unrest.

Participants in these marches waved Iranian flags and held up photos of the country’s supreme leader, Ali Khamenei, according to images broadcast on state television.
 

