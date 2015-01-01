 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Zimbabwe Lifts Restrictions Imposed on US Citizen for Insulting Mugabe

HARARE – A Zimbabwean court lifted on Thursday restrictions imposed on a United States citizen who allegedly insulted former president Robert Mugabe, her attorney told EFE.

Martha O’Donovan, who works for the satirical Magamba TV, is to get her passport back and will not have to appear at a police station three times a week, as a judge had ordered on Nov. 3 for allegedly insulting former president Robert Mugabe.

However, she could still face charges of undermining the authority of Mugabe, who was forced to step down after a military takeover and civilian rallies in December.

The attorney said the state could carry out more investigations and press charges.

O’Donovan was accused of insulting Mugabe via Twitter, as well as allegedly helping to run a media campaign that aimed to undermine the government, accusations which she denied.

In Zimbabwe, insulting Mugabe is a crime punishable with a fine or jail time.

In recent years, hundreds of Zimbabweans have been arrested over similar allegations, including former Energy Minister Elton Mangoma, a prominent figure in the main opposition party.
 

