European Parliament Launches New Online Multimedia Center



BRUSSELS – The European Parliament announced on Thursday the launch of a new online audiovisual platform to share its videos and audio clips.



The platform, available on



“A state of the art search engine, thematic packages and the schedule of Parliament’s daily productions will help you easily find the media you are looking for,” read the statement.



Users who register on the site will be able to alter their profiles and create a basket in which they can save several files to download all together at a later time.



The new platform also includes animated videos and infographics about the EP and its procedures.



