

Warriors, Rockets Win Ahead of Showdown; Celtics Cruise Past Cavaliers



DALLAS – The Golden State Warriors and the Houston Rockets both picked up victories ahead of their showdown on Thursday night, while the Boston Celtics sent a message with an easy victory over the three-time reigning Eastern Conference champion Cleveland Cavaliers.



The defending NBA champion Warriors (30-8) earned a tight 125-122 road victory Wednesday night at the American Airlines Center over the Dallas Mavericks thanks to the late-game heroics of superstar Stephen Curry, who has shown no sign of rust since returning from an 11-game injury absence.



In his second game back, Curry went 11-of-19 from the field (including 6-of-13 from 3-point range) to lead all scorers with 32 points.



The two-time league MVP was especially good in the clutch, sinking a 3-pointer with just three seconds remaining on the clock to clinch the victory over the Mavericks, who had wiped out the Warriors’ 10-point advantage in the minutes leading up to Curry’s dagger.



The Mavericks (13-26) had one last chance to send the game to overtime, but Dennis Smith Jr.’s 3-point attempt with time expiring was way off the mark.



Golden State’s offensive talent was on full display Wednesday night in Dallas, with 2017 NBA Finals MVP Kevin Durant and sharpshooting guard Klay Thompson each adding 25 points. Durant also grabbed a game-high 12 rebounds.



Power forward Draymond Green, who set the screen on Curry’s game-winner, also was a major contributor for Golden State with 18 points and 11 boards.



Shooting guard Wesley Matthews led the Mavericks in scoring with 22 points.



Elsewhere Wednesday night in the NBA, the Boston Celtics notched a comfortable 102-88 home win over the Cleveland Cavaliers at the TD Garden.



The Celtics’ defense was the difference, as they held the three-time defending Eastern Conference champs to just 35 percent shooting from the field.



Superstar forward LeBron James scored 19 points on 8-of-15 shooting for Cleveland (25-13), but his teammates shot a combined 23-of-84 (27 percent) from the field.



The Celtics (31-10) were not great offensively, but a game-high 20 points from reserve point guard Terry Rozier proved to be enough as Boston got revenge for a loss to their main conference rival earlier this season.



These two teams, who were protagonists in a blockbuster trade last summer that saw Kyrie Irving move to the Celtics and fellow star guard Isaiah Thomas relocate to the Cavs, met in the Eastern Conference Finals last year and are expected to do so once again in 2018.



Also Wednesday night, the Rockets (27-9) rolled to an easy 116-98 road win over the Orlando Magic (12-27) despite playing without injured superstar James Harden, who is out for at least two weeks with a hamstring injury.



But the Rockets now have the daunting task of facing the defending champion Warriors on Thursday night without their best player.



Houston surprised Golden State in Oakland, California, in the teams’ first game of the 2017-2018 NBA season 122-121, a contest in which Harden scored 27 points and dished out 11 assists.



Thursday night’s game will be played at the Toyota Center in Houston.



