Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

Taiwan Urges China to Close New Civil Aviation Routes

TAIPEI – Taiwan demanded on Thursday that China close newly opened flight paths close to the Taiwan Strait that separates the two nations, claiming the move masked Chinese military intentions.

The route, announced on Thursday by the Chinese Civil Aviation Administration, passes 7.8 kilometers (4.8 miles) from the Taiwan Strait.

The Taiwanese government has demanded the immediate suspension of the news routes, calling the move “reckless” and claiming China had disrespected Taiwan, Mainland Affairs Council Minister Katherine Chang told a press conference.

The new route breaks with the tradition of maintaining flight routes far away from the middle line of the Strait, which is considered to be the aerial boundary between Taiwan and China.

Taiwan separated from mainland China in 1949, and relations between the two nations have been dominated by sovereignty disputes ever since.

In 2015, China had opened a new route close to the Taiwan Strait, but closed it after protests from Taiwan.

In recent months, China has carried out several aerial and maritime military exercises near Taiwan, generating alarm on the island at the prospect of a potential Chinese invasion.
 

