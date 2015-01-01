 
Caracas,
Friday
Friday
January 5,2018
 
  HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Murray Withdraws from Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Five-time Australian Open finalist Andy Murray said on Thursday he would head home after pulling out of the first tennis Grand Slam tournament of the year due to an ongoing hip problem that has kept the former World No. 1 from competitions since mid-way through last year.

The lingering injury forced the British player, now ranked 16th, to withdraw from Brisbane International on Tuesday, canceling his match against Ryan Harrison of the United States.

“Sadly, I won’t be playing in Melbourne this year, as I am not yet ready to compete,” Murray said.

Murray, who is considering surgery on his hip, played his last official match in July, when he lost to American Sam Querrey 3-6, 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1, 6-1 at Wimbledon’s quarterfinals.

“I’ll be flying home shortly to assess all the options, but I appreciate all the messages of support and I hope to be back playing soon,” the 30-year-old Scot stated.

Meanwhile, Australian Open Tournament Director Craig Tiley said Murray had been suffering with his hip, wishing him, “the absolute best on his road to recovery.”

Earlier in the day, Japan’s Kei Nishikori announced he would miss the Australian Open because of a right wrist injury.
 

