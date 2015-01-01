 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Science, Nature & Technology

Computer Chip-Makers Intel, AMD Scramble to Explain Vulnerabilities

NEW YORK – Intel and other chip-makers scrambled to explain security flaws in their products affecting a variety of computers and smartphones.

A security team at Google revealed three possible techniques hackers could use – though it’s unclear whether they have done so – to obtain sensitive data stored by several generations of chips from Intel, products from AMD and designs from ARM.

“Intel and other technology companies have been made aware of new security research describing software analysis methods that, when used for malicious purposes, have the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from computing devices that are operating as designed. Intel believes these exploits do not have the potential to corrupt, modify or delete data,” Intel had said late Wednesday in a statement.

Researchers discovered the issue last summer and Intel has been working with AMD, ARM and coders to develop patches, Intel said.

It added that software patches could degrade performance by as much as 30 percent but wouldn’t be significant for average users.

AMD said in a statement that it, too, is working to address the problem but believes there is “near-zero risk to AMD processors at this time.”

Intel shares slid 3.4 percent but AMD jumped 5.2 percent in late trading Wednesday.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved