Computer Chip-Makers Intel, AMD Scramble to Explain Vulnerabilities



NEW YORK – Intel and other chip-makers scrambled to explain security flaws in their products affecting a variety of computers and smartphones.



A security team at Google revealed three possible techniques hackers could use – though it’s unclear whether they have done so – to obtain sensitive data stored by several generations of chips from Intel, products from AMD and designs from ARM.



“Intel and other technology companies have been made aware of new security research describing software analysis methods that, when used for malicious purposes, have the potential to improperly gather sensitive data from computing devices that are operating as designed. Intel believes these exploits do not have the potential to corrupt, modify or delete data,” Intel had said late Wednesday in a statement.



Researchers discovered the issue last summer and Intel has been working with AMD, ARM and coders to develop patches, Intel said.



It added that software patches could degrade performance by as much as 30 percent but wouldn’t be significant for average users.



AMD said in a statement that it, too, is working to address the problem but believes there is “near-zero risk to AMD processors at this time.”



Intel shares slid 3.4 percent but AMD jumped 5.2 percent in late trading Wednesday.



