

Rohingya and Rakhine Buddhist Couple Find Love amid Sectarian Violence



BANGKOK – Saw Yedul Islam was a young man from a wealthy family when he fell in love with his neighbor in western Myanmar, which would make for an ordinary love story had he not been a Muslim from the Rohingya minority and she a Rakhine Buddhist.



Saw and his now wife, who did not reveal her name over fears of reprisals against her family, began their courtship in a village in the north of Rakhine State, where the army has carried out operations which spurred scores of Rohingyas to flee and which the United Nations has called “ethnic cleansing.”



Those actions from Myanmar’s military since late August of last year saw hundreds of thousands of Rohingya flee for neighboring Bangladesh, where most now live in refugee camps and which were Thursday hosting a humanitarian delegation from the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.



In an interview with EFE, Saw, 30, told the story of their lives since they fell in love seven years ago.



They first fled to Bangladesh to get married and traveled separately to Thailand, where they, with their six-year-old son, now live as undocumented immigrants.



The lovers were able to discreetly spend time together, despite growing tension between their communities in Rakhine, located along the coast and bordering Bangladesh.



In one of the poorest regions of the country for both the Rohingyas as well as the local Buddhists, their families were economically well-off, with both of them running mobile telephone businesses.



Against the impossibility of getting married in Myanmar, the couple decided to elope to Bangladesh in 2012, when sectarian violence in Rakhine left dozens dead and 140,000 displaced, mostly Rohingyas.



At that moment they separated as Saw got into a boat with some 500 Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to undertake a dangerous sea voyage to Thailand after paying $250 to a group of human traffickers.



The journey on a fishing boat through the Bay of Bengal and the Andaman Sea lasted a week.



“I almost could not walk. We used to eat once every two days – one small portion of rice and a little water,” he said with the help of an interpreter at a small house where he lives with his 45-year-old spouse and his son in northern Bangkok.



Upon reaching the Andaman Sea off the Thai coast, they remained stationary for 15 days while traffickers negotiated with Thai soldiers and the coastguard authorities.



They docked at a deserted island, where the immigrants and refugees ate all the fruit they could find.



The traffickers then took them to the mainland at night and held them in a secret camp along the border with Malaysia and demanded 50,000 baht ($1,550) from each one to set them free.



Saw explained that the traffickers beat him and others were even killed, while some succumbed to diseases and hunger in the camps, which were shut down in a police operation in 2015.



Finally the Rohingya man was freed with the help of Hajee Ismail, head of the Rohingya Peace Network, an organization dedicated to helping members of this stateless community.



His wife, who converted to Islam, arrived in Bangkok two years later after traveling by road from Myanmar.



Saw has found work, but does not have a visa and lives under constant fear of being detained by the Thai police, since the refugees are not officially recognized in the country and are treated as illegal immigrants if they lack visas.



They cannot return to Myanmar, from where more than 700,000 Rohingyas have fled since last year following Myanmar military campaigns.



Saw’s parents are also among the refugees in one of the huge camps for Rohingyas in Bangladesh.



His wife said she has not kept in touch with her family in Rakhine except for a few telephone calls with her two children from an earlier relationship.



She described her life as “very difficult” and expressed hope of being accepted someday in Europe or the United States.



But that hope seems remote given that only one percent of the refugees have been relocated in third countries, according to the UN.



