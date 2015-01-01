 
Caracas,
Friday
Friday January 5,2018
 
|
|
|
|
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Five More Deaths Attributed to Drug War since Philippine Police Redeployed

MANILA – Five suspects in drug-related crimes have been killed since the Philippine police were re-assigned to anti-drugs operations as part of the crackdown declared in 2016 by President Rodrigo Duterte.

Thursday marks one month since Duterte ordered the police to resume operations in the anti-drug campaign, which he launched upon taking office in June 2016 and which has left thousands dead.

A report published by Human Rights Watch in December 2017 estimated that over 12,000 people had died in connection with the illegal narcotics crackdown.

Police spokesperson, Dionardo Carlos, told EFE that around 1,096 alleged drug traffickers and addicts had been arrested in 708 operations since police operations were resumed on Dec. 5.

The last five suspects were gunned down by officers after allegedly violently resisting arrest, while a police officer also died in one of the operations and another was injured, Carlos said.

After a series of scandals and rising public anger at the so-called “war on drugs,” Duterte suspended police anti-drug operations on Oct. 12 until Dec. 5, during which operations were headed by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

The redeployment of police to the campaign has also meant the resumption of the “tokhang” or house to house raids, in which officers have orders to shoot to kill if a suspect resists arrest.

In the last month, police carried out 9 “tokhang” operations, resulting in the 5 deaths.
 

