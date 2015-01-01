 
Latin American Herald Tribune
  World

At Least 23 Civilians Killed in Attacks on Rebel Bastion near Syrian Capital

BEIRUT – At least 23 civilians have been killed in attacks, most of which were allegedly carried out by the Russian forces against a besieged rebel-held area near the Syrian capital Damascus, a war monitoring group reported on Thursday.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said among those killed during Wednesday’s attack on the rebel region of Eastern Ghouta, on the outskirts of the capital, were three minors and 12 women.

The United Kingdom-based watchdog added that at least 20 of the victims died in what it claimed were Russian air raids on the towns of Mesraba and Arbin.

Additionally, the other three perished in an artillery attack by Syrian government troops in Beit Sawa town.

Since last week, Syrian forces have stepped up shelling and airstrikes on Eastern Ghouta, one of the remaining opposition strongholds in the war-torn country.

Eastern Ghouta has been under siege by forces of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad for several years.
 

