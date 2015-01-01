

Israel Fires Back at Gaza in Response to Missile Attack



JERUSALEM – Israel has attacked infrastructure in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets launched into Israeli territory, according to a military statement early Thursday.



On Wednesday, Palestinian militants fired three projectiles from the coastal enclave of Gaza into southern Israel, where they exploded in open fields without causing neither personal nor material damage.



“In response to the 3 rockets fired at southern Israeli communities throughout yesterday from Gaza, IAF (Israeli Air Force) fighter jets targeted a significant terror infrastructure in the Gaza Strip,” the Israeli Defense Forces said.



Palestinian militants have launched several missiles from the Gaza Strip since United States President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel on Dec. 6.



“The IDF will continue to use all means to thwart attempts to attack the citizens of Israel. The IDF will not allow any breach of Israeli sovereignty or any hostile attempts by terror organizations such as Hamas and remains prepared for a wide variety of scenarios,” it added.



Last month, Hamas detained fundamentalist militants who were allegedly responsible for launching rockets against Israel, sources close to the organization told EFE.



