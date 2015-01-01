

Japan PM Wants to Cooperate with International Community to Stop North Korea



TOKYO – Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe criticized North Korea on Thursday for continuing with what he called its “unacceptable” provocations and said that he would work with the international community to change the situation.



Speaking in his first press conference of the year, Abe said that Japan would cooperate with the international community to change the situation in North Korea.



Abe lamented the fact that the North Korean regime has unilaterally intensified its provocative actions involving nuclear arms and missiles, which he said was “absolutely unacceptable.”



The conservative leader said that it would not be an exaggeration to say that the security situation surrounding Japan was at its most serious point since World War II, as reported by Japanese public broadcaster NHK.



Abe, like United States President Donald Trump, chose to ignore the recent thawing of relations between the two Koreas, after Pyongyang reopened a communications hotline with Seoul on Wednesday and the possible participation by a North Korean delegation in the upcoming PyeongChang Winter Olympic Games in South Korea.



The recent thawing of relations between North and South Korea, who have technically been at war for over 65 years, took place after North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said he was willing to resume dialogue with Seoul in his New Year’s speech.



South Korea responded by proposing high-level talks on Jan. 9 to discuss the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the Winter Olympic Games to be held in PyeongChang, South Korea, in February.



