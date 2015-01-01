

Hundreds of Arrests after Dalit Protests in Western India



MUMBAI, India – A total of 152 people have been arrested in connection with protests by Dalit groups in India’s western state of Maharashtra, police sources told EFE on Thursday.



P.C. Gole, Maharashtra Police Control Room spokesperson confirmed the number of arrests from Wednesday’s protests, which saw thousands of Dalits, a term used to describe castes in India that have historically been relegated to a lower status, marching against alleged aggression by radical Hindu groups.



Clashes on Monday left one person dead, and property and vehicles across the state were destroyed.



In Mumbai, the state capital and the financial center of India, the situation was tense for most of Wednesday, with vehicles being torched and major roads blocked, a police official who requested anonymity told EFE.



To reduce the effects of the picket lines, the Mumbai Police regularly tweeted about roads and train lines blocked, and suggested possible alternative routes to avoid the protests.



The streets of Mumbai were mostly free of protesters on Thursday morning, an epa journalist confirmed.



Dalit groups on Tuesday began mobilizations across Maharashtra to protest against actions by radical Hindu groups around the town of Bhima Koregaon, 133 kilometers (82 miles) southeast of Mumbai.



They were celebrating the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Koregaon, an important event in Dalit society, as Dalit soldiers, under the command of their British rulers, defeated an army made up of soldiers from the Maratha community, who have a higher social status compared to the Dalits, and are the majority in the region.



“This year was the 200th anniversary of the battle, but this time some Hindutva groups were attacking the people with stones. The government is not taking any action against them. That is why the people are protesting today in Maharashtra,” Pravin S. Jadhao, spokesperson of Dalit party Bharipa Bahujan Mahasangha, told EFE.



Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted on Tuesday that he had ordered an investigation into the causes of the disturbances and the death of the young man, and said compensation worth 1 million rupees ($15,770) would be provided to the family of the deceased.



The unrest also affected parliament in the capital New Delhi, where the session on Wednesday was interrupted several times by the opposition’s protests against the government’s perceived inaction towards ending the attacks on minorities.



Despite the country’s constitution and laws protecting the community, Dalits continue to face abuse from certain sections of higher castes in India.



