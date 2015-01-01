 
Caracas,
Friday
January 5,2018
 
  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Tokyo Stock Market Gains More Than 3% on First Day of Trading in 2018

TOKYO – The Tokyo Stock Exchange gained on Thursday more than 3 percent on the first day of trading this year and crossed the psychological barrier of 23,000, closing at its highest level in 26 years, riding on optimism about global economic recovery.

The benchmark Nikkei index gained 741.39 points or 3.26 percent to reach 23,506.33 points, its best closing figure since Jan. 7, 1992, when it reached 23,566.39 points.

The Topix index rose 46.26 points or 2.55 percent to reach 1,863.82.

The Tokyo exchange began the day with important gains due to the record rise registered on Wall Street and continued to register gains throughout the day after positive economic reports came in from the United States and China and generated optimism about global recovery.

The markets in Japan were closed Monday-Wednesday for New Year celebrations.
 

