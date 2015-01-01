 
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

No Indication Pyongyang is Preparing New Missile, South Korean Army Says

SEOUL – South Korean army said on Thursday it had not detected any signs that North Korea was preparing for an imminent missile launch, amid bilateral efforts to ease the tension on the Korean peninsula.

“There is no activity that would lead to an assessment that a missile provocation by North Korea is imminent,” a South Korean Defense Ministry spokesperson told EFE, adding that both three United States and Seoul were continuing to closely monitor Pyongyang’s activities.

The statement comes after several media outlets in the United States reported, citing US intelligence sources, that Pyongyang might be preparing to conduct a new intercontinental ballistic missile test.

North Korea launched three ICBMs in 2017, the latest of which was the Hwasong-15, the most advanced missile to date tested by the Kim Jong-un regime, which claimed the rocket was capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and striking the US mainland.

After a year in which tensions on the peninsula were at their highest for years, both North and South Korea, which have technically been at war for over 65 years, have recently showed signs that a detente and restoration of communication are achievable.

On Wednesday, North Korea re-opened the telephone hotline to South Korea, telephone being the only channel of communication between the two countries and cut off for two years.

The decision came after the North Korean leader, Kim Jong-un, said he was willing to resume dialogue with Seoul in his New Year’s speech.

South Korea responded by proposing high-level talks on Jan. 9 to discuss the possible participation of North Korean athletes in the Winter Olympic Games to be held in PyeongChang, South Korea in February.
 

