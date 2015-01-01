

Former Sumo Champion Fined for Assaulting Fellow Wrestler



TOKYO – Sumo wrestler Harumafuji, who retired recently after assaulting a junior wrestler, was fined 500,000 yen ($4,440) on Thursday for the assault – which caused a scandal in Japan – but avoided facing a trial.



The Mongolian ex-wrestler was referred to the prosecution on Dec. 11 and faced a “summary indictment,” a judicial process in Japan where the accused avoids a trial, normally used for minor crimes where fines are considered sufficient.



A court in Tottori, the eastern city where the incident took place, fined the 33-year-old wrestler for attacking his compatriot Takanoiwa, 27, with his fists and a Karaoke machine remote control in October, local news agency Kyodo reported.



Takanoiwa was hospitalized for four days with concussion and a skull fracture as a result of the assault, and was also forced to withdraw from the Kyushu Grand Sumo Tournament.



It was weeks before the incident became public and turned into a scandal in Japan, where Sumo wrestlers are considered idols and expected to behave in an exemplary manner.



The sport’s reputation has taken a hit recently with revelations concerning match-fixing, violence and drugs.



On Nov. 29, Harumafuji announced his retirement after 17 years in the ring.



The Mongolian made his debut in 2001 and won nine tournaments until his retirement, becoming the “yokozuna” – grand champion – in 2012, only the fifth non-Japanese wrestler to achieve the feat.



Sumo wrestling mixes sports with Shinto religious rituals, of which the fighters are seen as custodians, having to adhere to strict discipline and follow a code of conduct even outside the ring.



