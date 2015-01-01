

Seaplane That Crashed in Sydney Was Involved in Another Fatal Accident



SYDNEY – The tourist seaplane that crashed on New Year’s Eve in a river north of Sydney with six people on board had suffered another fatal accident more than 20 years ago, according to official sources on Thursday.



The Australian Transport Safety Bureau (ATSB) had declared the DHC-2 Beaver destroyed after it crashed to the ground in 1996, when it was used as a crop duster, but the Civil Aviation Safety Authority confirmed that a specialist engineer deemed that the damage was repairable and it was completely rebuilt.



The ATSB report, released in November 1997, could not determine the exact causes of that incident, in which the pilot died after trying to climb and dumping nearly one ton of fertilizer, although it pointed towards windshear and turbulence, climbing at near maximum weight and into rising ground and “operating at a high-density altitude, which would have placed it near its performance limit.”



The ATSB said the investigations to determine the causes of the accident on Sunday are still ongoing, but ruled out that the seaplane, purchased by the Sydney Seaplanes company in 2006, had systemic problems.



Australian Police on Sunday recovered the bodies of the six occupants and on Thursday successfully recovered large parts of the plane, which was lying about 13 meters deep in the Hawkesbury River, with the help of cranes and inflatable bags.



Sydney Seaplanes owned planes are chartered by tourists to fly over iconic landmarks such as the Opera House, Sydney harbor and the estuaries and inlets north of Sydney.



The company has suspended its services while the investigation of the accident is ongoing.



