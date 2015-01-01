HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Peru Celebrates Dakar Village Fair Ahead of Rally Dakar 2018



LIMA – The Dakar Village fair, a prelude to the world’s toughest rally, the Dakar 2018, opened its doors on Wednesday in Lima showing Peruvian culture and customs, before the race across 9,000 kilometers between Peru, Bolivia and Argentina begins on Jan. 6.



In two days, the drivers will start off from the Village trying to win the race. Among the favorite racers are Spain’s Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma, France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Sebastien Loeb and Cyril Despres, and Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah.



The Peruvian fans began attending the event on Wednesday, eager to see the 540 vehicles which will compete in the rally after having arrived just a few days ago at the port of Callao, the neighboring city of Lima, after they were shipped from France.



The drivers on Wednesday began to make first technical reviews and prepare their vehicles for the event’s first stage on Saturday, when they will have to master the tracks between Lima and the city of Pisco, some 250 kilometers south of the capital.



The Dakar, which returns to Peru this year after a five year hiatus, celebrates its 40th edition, and for the tenth time is taking place in South America.



LIMA – The Dakar Village fair, a prelude to the world’s toughest rally, the Dakar 2018, opened its doors on Wednesday in Lima showing Peruvian culture and customs, before the race across 9,000 kilometers between Peru, Bolivia and Argentina begins on Jan. 6.In two days, the drivers will start off from the Village trying to win the race. Among the favorite racers are Spain’s Carlos Sainz and Nani Roma, France’s Stephane Peterhansel, Sebastien Loeb and Cyril Despres, and Qatar’s Nasser Al-Attiyah.The Peruvian fans began attending the event on Wednesday, eager to see the 540 vehicles which will compete in the rally after having arrived just a few days ago at the port of Callao, the neighboring city of Lima, after they were shipped from France.The drivers on Wednesday began to make first technical reviews and prepare their vehicles for the event’s first stage on Saturday, when they will have to master the tracks between Lima and the city of Pisco, some 250 kilometers south of the capital.The Dakar, which returns to Peru this year after a five year hiatus, celebrates its 40th edition, and for the tenth time is taking place in South America. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

