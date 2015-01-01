HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Diego Costa Marks Return to Atletico Madrid with Goal



LLEIDA, Spain – Atletico Madrid thumped Lleida 4-0 on Wednesday in the first leg of a Copa de Rey round of 16 match that marked the return to the Colchoneros of Diego Costa, who celebrated by scoring a goal.



The third-division side gave a decent account of themselves against the La Liga powerhouse and managed to create chances in the first half.



Even so, Lleida found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break after conceding goals to Diego Godin, who got his head to Yannick Carrasco’s free kick in the 32nd minute, and Fernando Torres, who doubled the advantage five minutes later.



Costa, who started the contest on the bench, came in as a sub in the 65th minute and scored within five minutes to make it 3-0 for Atleti.



But the 29-year-old striker suffered an injury in the course of the play. While he remained on the pitch for the rest of the match, his fitness for Atletico’s next contest remains to be determined.



The fourth goal came in stoppage time on a direct free kick from Antoine Griezmann.



In Wednesday’s other Copa del Rey matches, Las Palmas and Valencia drew 1-1; Sevilla were 2-0 winners at Cadiz; and visiting Alaves beat Formentera 3-1.



