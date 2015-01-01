

Arsenal Spoils Chelsea Bid for 2nd Place



LONDON – Arsenal avoided defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday thanks to a stoppage-time goal by Hector Bellerin that left the two Premier League sides deadlocked at 2-2.



For Bellerin, it was redemption after he committed the foul that led to Eden Hazard’s goal for the Blues in the 67th minute.



The Gunners were overall the better side in an exciting London derby in front of the Arsenal faithful at the Emirates.



Jack Wilshere put Arsenal ahead 1-0 in the 63rd minute with his first goal of the Premier League season.



But the advantage lasted last than five minutes, as Bellerin fouled Hazard in the box and the Belgian striker converted from the spot.



The equalizer spurred Chelsea to press for the win and Marcos Alonso got what looked to be the winning goal in the 84th minute, knocking in a cross from Davide Zappacosta.



Bellerin, however, had other ideas and brought the Gunners level in the 92nd minute, two minutes before Zappacosta’s potential game-winner bounced off the cross-bar.



The result leaves Chelsea with 46 points from 22 matches, one point behind second-place Manchester United and 16 behind league leaders Manchester City.



Arsenal has 39 points, one fewer than fifth-place Tottenham Hotspur, who will play their 22nd match on Thursday against West Ham United.



