Real Madrid Coach Not Giving Up on Triple



MADRID – Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said on Wednesday that he still hopes to see his team win La Liga, the Copa del Rey and the UEFA Champions League this season.



The Frenchman commented at a press conference ahead of Thursday’s Copa del Rey round-of-16 match between Real Madrid and Numancia.



“We’re alive in all three competitions and we have the same enthusiasm to fight in every match we play from now until the end of May,” Zidane said, according to quotes posted on the Spanish club’s Web site.



La Liga defending champion Real Madrid is 14 points behind current leader Barcelona. In the Champions League, Zidane’s team is set to face Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.



The Frenchman hailed his squad, despite Real Madrid’s recent 3-0 Liga loss to archrival Barcelona in the Clasico.



“I have faith in my squad. It hurts to lose El Clasico, but Real Madrid never gives up,” Zidane said.



