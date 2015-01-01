HOME | Bolivia

Six Killed in Road Accident in Bolivia



LA PAZ – Six people were killed and at least 30 others injured on Wednesday when a bus and a tractor-trailer collided on a highway in the eastern region of Santa Cruz, Bolivian official news agency ABI said.



The head-on crash occurred before dawn on a stretch of road between the towns of Yapacani and Bulo Bulo, police commander Ivan Tapia told ABI.



“We don’t know yet which of the two vehicles invaded (the other’s) lane. That will be determined by the technical report and by the Yapacani Transit Agency, which took charge of the case,” Tapia said.



Yapacani police transported the injured to several hospitals in neighboring Cochabamba region.



An average of 1,000 people a year die in highway accidents in Bolivia, while another 40,000 suffer non-lethal injuries.



LA PAZ – Six people were killed and at least 30 others injured on Wednesday when a bus and a tractor-trailer collided on a highway in the eastern region of Santa Cruz, Bolivian official news agency ABI said.The head-on crash occurred before dawn on a stretch of road between the towns of Yapacani and Bulo Bulo, police commander Ivan Tapia told ABI.“We don’t know yet which of the two vehicles invaded (the other’s) lane. That will be determined by the technical report and by the Yapacani Transit Agency, which took charge of the case,” Tapia said.Yapacani police transported the injured to several hospitals in neighboring Cochabamba region.An average of 1,000 people a year die in highway accidents in Bolivia, while another 40,000 suffer non-lethal injuries. Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:

