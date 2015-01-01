 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Arts & Entertainment

Spain Reinforces Security at Barcelona’s Landmark Sagrada Familia Church

BARCELONA – The security measures protecting one of Spain’s landmark monuments, Barcelona’s Sagrada Familia basilica and the city’s most visited monument, have now been beefed-up, the monument’s management said on Wednesday.

The security upgrades include 10 metal detecting arcs, scanners, closed circuit cameras and an additional dozen security agents has boosted on-site agents to 40.

The new director of the Sagrada Familia Foundation, Xavier Martinez, and the director of security, Marc Martinez, told journalists at a press conference that the new measures were similar to those used in the airports.

The upgrades arrived in the wake of August’s terror attack in Las Ramblas, Barcelona’s most popular boulevard, which left a death toll of 15.

The Sagrada Familia basilica is the unfinished, and ongoing, masterpiece of Catalan Modernist architect Antonio Gaudi (1852-1926) who was buried at the temple.

The building has become Barcelona’s jewel in the crown, with 4.5 million visitors each year and one of the world’s most iconic and recognizable Christian places of worship.

Although the Sagrada Familia’s management stressed today that the measures were “not a result” of last year’s terror activity, it has been “taken into account.”

On Aug. 17, an Islamist terror cell killed 15 people in Barcelona and another one in the town of Cambrils but it was later revealed they were planning additional terror acts with explosives against monuments and churches, including the Sagrada Familia, according to a statement made in court by one of the surviving terrorists.

Previously, the 1,500 tourists per hour that visited this Catholic place of worship were only frisked and visually checked before being admitted inside.

During these checks, security members found knives of various sizes, self-defense sprays, and even taser guns, according to Martinez.

These security measures were inspired in the Vatican City’s security arrangements and cost 2 million euros ($2.4 million) and include a new CCTV network inside the basilica church.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved