 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | Business & Economy (Click here for more)

Ant-Moneygram’s Demise Spells the End for China-US Deal-Making, Report Says

NEW YORK – When even Jack Ma can’t get a deal done, it’s time to call an end to meaningful Chinese acquisitions in the United States.

Just a year ago, President-elect Donald Trump boasted that he and Ma – China’s best-known businessman and the founder of tech giant Alibaba – would “do great things” together, amid talk of creating one million American jobs.

Not so much.

Even Ma’s assiduous efforts to play to the current nationalistic tone in Washington haven’t been enough to ensure the approval of Alibaba-affiliate Ant Financial’s planned $1.2 billion acquisition of US-based money transfer company MoneyGram International Inc.

The deal was blocked on Tuesday by the Committee on Foreign Investment in the US (CFIUS), a multiagency government panel that normally scrutinizes deals for potential impacts on national security.

An Ant-Moneygram tie-up raised some concerns about the protection of US customers’ data, mostly stoked by rabble-rousing from Kansas-based Euronet Worldwide, a rival bidder for MoneyGram.

And it’s true that China isn’t the most open country to foreign ownership.

Even so, Beijing has softened its attitude somewhat recently, relaxing its foreign-investment policies to lure more capital into specific sectors, including financial services.

With the CFIUS decision on Ant and MoneyGram, it’s clear such moves aren’t going to be met with much reciprocity.

For investors, the takeaway is that the “China bid” that has helped boost global asset prices this century may be gone for good, at least in developed markets.

Beijing has been cracking down on asset-buying abroad by busy acquirers like Anbang Insurance and HNA Group.

Money from China could still find a home in favored sectors like high-end manufacturing.

But with Washington now officially joining in the protectionism party, the future for deal-making looks bleak indeed.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved