  HOME | World

Majority of Iranian Protest Detainees Were Young People, Students

TEHRAN – A majority of those arrested in Iran during recent anti-government protests were young people, mainly students, the Iranian education minister said on Wednesday.

Mohammad Bathaei, who did not specify the detained students’ ages, explained that some were arrested only for passing through the streets where demonstrators clashed with security forces.

“There are still no exact statistics on how many of the detainees were students, but today we will follow up this issue with the interior ministry and other security institutions,” he said.

Over a thousand people have been arrested and at least 20 killed in different cities across Iran since Thursday, when protests began against rising prices and corruption, although figures may be higher since many provinces have not yet provided data on arrests.

Iranian authorities on Tuesday increased the severity of charges and penalties that anti-government protesters could face, even threatening the death penalty in some cases.

The minister of education lamented the deaths of two students killed during protests on Tuesday, without specifying their ages, although local media reported that they were two minors aged between 13-15.
 

