Palestinian Killed by Israeli Army during Clashes



JERUSALEM – A young Palestinian was shot dead on Wednesday by the Israeli army during clashes near the West Bank town of Ramallah, the Palestinian Ministry of Health reported.



The 17-year-old teenager, identified as Musab al-Tamimi, was severely wounded when he arrived at the Istishari Hospital in Ramallah and eventually succumbed to his wounds, according to the ministry and the Red Crescent.



The Israeli army told EFE that the young person who was shot was armed and that the incident was currently being investigated.



An Israeli military spokeswoman stated that, during a violent confrontation with dozens of Palestinians in Deir Nitham, east of Ramallah, Israeli troops identified a rioter armed with a firearm and shot him.



Since on Dec. 6, when United States President Donald Trump recognized Jerusalem as the capital of Israel, 14 Palestinians have been killed in protests and clashes with Israeli security forces.



