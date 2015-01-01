 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | World (Click here for more)

Norway Suspends Weapons Sales to United Arab Emirates over Yemen War

COPENHAGEN – The Norwegian government announced on Wednesday it would no longer be selling arms to the United Arab Emirates as they were possibly being used in the war in Yemen, where the UAE has been fighting as part of the Saudi Arabia-led coalition.

Norway’s foreign affairs ministry said in a statement that there was a growing risk linked to the UAE’s military participation in the war, but insisted that there was no evidence that Norwegian weapons had been used in Yemen, meaning the suspension was a preventative measure.

“The development of the armed conflict in Yemen in the autumn of 2017 has been serious and there is great concern about the humanitarian situation,” read the statement.

In 2016, Norway sold arms and ammunition to the UAE for 100 million kroner ($12.3 million).

Saudi Arabia, which is excluded from Norwegian weapons exports, leads a coalition alongside the UAE that has since 2015 led a bombing campaign against Houthi rebels and backed President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi, who is exiled in Riyadh.

The World Health Organization, Unicef and the World Food Program recently said that the conflict in Yemen had become a humanitarian crisis and around 75 percent of the population was in need of help.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved