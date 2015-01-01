HOME | Sports (Click here for more)

Kyrgios Advances to Brisbane Quarterfinals after Beating Ebden



BRISBANE, Australia – Australia’s Nick Kyrgios advanced on Wednesday into the Brisbane International quarterfinals after struggling to defeat his fellow countryman Matthew Ebden.



Though suffering from a knee injury, third-seeded Kyrgios managed to beat Ebden 6-7 (3), 7-6 (5), 6-2 over two hours and 12 minutes in the tournament’s second round.



“It had a bit of fluid in there leading up to the singles, but it doesn’t really hurt me when I move, only when I am straightening my leg. I am sure I will be fine,” said Kyrgios, ranked world No. 21, following the match.



On Friday, the 22-year-old is due to play Ukraine’s Alexandr Dolgopolov, who won 6-1, 6-2 over Argentina’s Horacio Zeballos.



