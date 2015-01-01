 
High Winds from Storm Eleanor Leave Thousands of UK Homes without Power

LONDON – Thousands of houses were left without power on Wednesday in the United Kingdom due to strong winds caused by Storm Eleanor, the fifth named storm to hit the country this winter, according to the UK’s official weather service.

The Met Office had issued a yellow “be aware” warning for very strong winds up of to 161 kilometers per hour (100 mph) across most of the UK, including Wales, England, southern Scotland and a large part of Northern Ireland.

“Storm Eleanor bringing very strong winds for much of the UK today, although winds will be lighter in central & northern Scotland,” the Met Office said on its official account on Twitter.

Warnings for expected coastal flooding were also issued by the Environment Agency’s flood duty manager, Neil Davies.

“Stormy conditions will see strong winds and large waves combine with high tides, which could lead to some flooding along western and southwestern coasts of England this week, and along the north Kent coastline tomorrow,” Davies said, warning the public not to put themselves “in unnecessary danger trying to take ‘storm selfies.’”

According to authorities, power lines were severely affected by the strong winds, while some streets had been closed due to fallen trees.

A man was reportedly injured when a tree fell onto his car in the Vale of Glamorgan in Wales.

Press reports from the UK estimated that electricity remained cut for some 12,000 households in Northern Ireland, 2,700 in England and 460 in Wales as the storm continued eastward into the North Sea.
 

