Latin American Herald Tribune
  HOME | World (Click here for more)

At Least 2 Dead, 8 Injured in Explosion at Warehouse in Vietnam

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam – At least two children died and eight people were injured on Wednesday in an explosion at a scrap warehouse in Bac Ninh province, east of capital city Hanoi, according to state-run Vietnam News Agency.

The explosion, whose causes were being investigated, took place early in the morning, and as well as destroying the warehouse, damaged five neighboring houses, according to local district authorities in Yen Phong.

The blast left a crater in the floor of the warehouse that is 20 meters (66 feet) long and 4 meters wide.

The sale of unexploded bombs used during the Vietnam War continues to be a source of income for many families and has caused more than 40,000 deaths and 60,000 injuries in accidents since the end of the conflict in 1975.

Around 10 percent of the 7.8 tons of explosives that the United States army dropped did not detonate, according to the US Department of State.
 

