

Second Russia-China Oil Pipeline Becomes Operational



BEIJING – The second oil pipeline between Russia and China began operations this week, which would double China’s annual import of Russian crude oil, the state-owned China Daily newspaper reported on Wednesday.



The line became operational on Monday and has an annual capacity of 15 million metric tons, which would increase China’s annual imports of Russian crude oil to 30 million tons.



This 941.8-kilometer long line will boost China’s energy security as the production of crude oil in the northeast of the country has started to decline.



Russia is also a key supplier of natural gas for China, under Beijing’s strategy to encourage this source of energy and cut down on coal consumption and reduce the high levels of pollution in large stretches of the country.



The gas pipeline between the two countries is due to transport 38 billion cubic meters of gas annually to China from this year onwards.



