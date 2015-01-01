 
Caracas,
Thursday
January 4,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Trump Responds to Kim Jong-un His Nuclear Button Is Bigger and More Powerful

WASHINGTON – US President Donald Trump responded on Twitter on Tuesday to North Korean leader Kim Jong-un’s claim of having a nuclear button on his desk, that he too has a nuclear button which is much bigger and more powerful.

“North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the ‘Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.’ Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger and more powerful one than his,” Trump wrote on his personal Twitter account.

Trump’s statement came as a response to some images released on Tuesday in which the North Korean leader is seen showing off his prowess to press the nuclear button at all times.

However, the threat did not seem to daunt Trump, who also boasted that “my Button works!” unlike Pyongyang’s nuclear weaponry.

The statements came on the same day that the US announced the possibility of pushing forward new sanctions against North Korea, even though South Korea has proposed to hold a high-level meeting with Pyongyang that could take place on Jan. 9.

This meeting, which Kim Jong-un has not accepted yet, would be the first of its kind in more than two years between these two neighboring countries and would come at a time of heightened tension on the Korean peninsula due to Pyongyang’s intense arms developments.

Pyongyang’s ongoing missile and nuclear tests in recent months have led the United Nations to adopt a series of economic sanctions against the regime.

However, Washington’s response has been rather ambiguous. While the State Department does not hesitate to find a diplomatic solution for the conflict, President Trump does not rule out a possible military action.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved