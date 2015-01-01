 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

US Calls on Myanmar to Ensure Everyone Has Full and Equal Opportunities

WASHINGTON – US Secretary of the State Rex Tillerson congratulated Myanmar on Tuesday on the occasion of the Asian country’s upcoming Independence Day on Jan. 4 and took the opportunity to urge the Myanmar government to ensure everyone has full and equal opportunities.

“I offer congratulations to President Htin Kyaw and the people of Myanmar on the occasion of Myanmar’s Independence Day (...) At the same time, we urge authorities to take further steps to ensure everyone has full and equal access to the opportunities and the benefits of a democratic society,” Tillerson said in statement.

The head of the US Department of State recalled in the statement released Tuesday that “for decades” the US has stood with the people of Myanmar in their pursuit of “peace, freedom, and justice.”

In November, Tillerson traveled to Myanmar to address the acute humanitarian crisis affecting the Rohingya community, a Muslim ethnic minority group, which has been described as “ethnic cleansing” by the US government.

More than 600,000 Rohingya have sought refuge in Bangladesh after the Myanmar authorities launched a series of military operations against the Muslim minority, in retaliation to an attack by the Arakan Rohingya Salvation Army’s (ARSA) on several security posts in August during which a dozen soldiers were killed.

On Tuesday, the government of Bangladesh announced that it had sent the Burmese government a first list with the names of 100,000 Rohingyas who had fled to Bangladesh, for possible repatriation to Burma as part of the agreement signed between the two countries.

The agreement stipulates, among other things, that the process be started within two months, although Myanmar, which does not recognize the Rohingya as its citizens and considers them foreigners, had agreed to their return provided they have the required documents and are not involved in any alleged acts of terrorism.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved