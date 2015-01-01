 
Caracas,
Wednesday
January 3,2018
 
|
|
|
|
Search: 
Latin American Herald Tribune
Venezuela Links
Venezuela Overview
Venezuelan Embassies & Consulates Around The World
Sites/Blogs about Venezuela
Venezuelan Newspapers
Facts about Venezuela
Venezuela Tourism
Embassies in Caracas

Colombia Links
Colombia Overview
Colombian Embassies & Consulates Around the World
Government Links
Embassies in Bogota
Media
Sites/Blogs about Colombia
Educational Institutions

Wall Street
Stocks

Commodity Prices
Commodities
Crude Oil
US Gasoline Prices
Natural Gas
Gold
Silver
Copper

Currencies
Euro
UK Pound
Australia Dollar
Canada Dollar
Brazil Real
Mexico Peso
India Rupee

Caribbean
Antigua & Barbuda
Aruba
Barbados
Cayman Islands
Cuba
Curacao
Dominica

Caribbean G-Z
Grenada
Haiti
Jamaica
Saint Kitts and Nevis
Saint Lucia
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Central America
Belize
Costa Rica
El Salvador
Honduras
Nicaragua
Panama

North America
Bahamas
Bermuda
Mexico

South America
Argentina
Brazil
Chile
Guyana
Paraguay
Peru
Uruguay

Follow Us
What's New at LAHT?
Follow Us On Facebook
Follow Us On Twitter
Most Viewed on the Web
Popular on Twitter
Receive Our Daily Headlines


  HOME | USA

Sen. Al Franken Resigns after 8 Women Accuse Him of Sexual Misconduct

WASHINGTON – Al Franken presented on Tuesday his resignation from the US Senate, effective immediately, after eight women accused him in recent months of sexual misconduct, prompting the Minnesota Democrat late last year to say that he intended to step down.

In his resignation remarks – contained in a letter he sent to Minnesota Gov. Mark Dayton and published by the daily Minneapolis Star Tribune – Franken thanked the people of his state for giving him the opportunity to serve them and the nation.

Franken, who had apologized for any offense he may have given and had offered to undergo an ethics investigation by the Senate, has been one of the most popular Democratic senators and his name had begun to be heard in discussions about a possible presidential run in 2020.

The 66-year-old former comedian, who was elected to the Senate in 2009 was accused of kissing and touching several women without their consent in incidents occurring between 2003 and 2010.

The US in recent months has been experiencing a wave of accusations of sexual harassment starting with the Hollywood scandal involving film producer Harvey Weinstein and spreading into politics and other realms.

Several other members of Congress have also resigned recently amid sexual misconduct charges, including Democrats John Conyers and Ruben Kihuen and Republicans Trent Franks and Blake Farenthold.
 

Enter your email address to subscribe to free headlines (and great cartoons so every email has a happy ending!) from the Latin American Herald Tribune:
 

Copyright Latin American Herald Tribune - 2005-2015 © All rights reserved